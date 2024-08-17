Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Maria C. Freire Sells 8,250 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. 2,554,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,455,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

