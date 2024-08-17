Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Maria C. Freire Sells 8,250 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. 2,554,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,455,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.