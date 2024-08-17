Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $709,117.80, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.
About Express
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.