Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The stock has a market cap of C$682.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

