Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.35. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
