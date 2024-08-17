Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 67,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,679,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Fangdd Network Group Company Profile
Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fangdd Network Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.