Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
About Faraday Copper
