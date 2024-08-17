Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Fathom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fathom

Fathom Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fathom stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 596,335 shares in the company, valued at $983,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 15,832 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,586.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,220 shares of company stock worth $135,516. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fathom by 159.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.