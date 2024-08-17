Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 524,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,804,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 533,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4,958.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,134,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 1,246,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.