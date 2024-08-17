Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,915 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,224. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

