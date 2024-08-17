Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $760,000. New Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,593,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.