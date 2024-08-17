Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

