Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $285,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,140,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Centene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Centene Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

