Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $535,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 10,266,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

