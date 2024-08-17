Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,738. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

