Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,587,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWN stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,160. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

