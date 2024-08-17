Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,129,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.50. 723,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.