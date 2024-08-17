Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. 270,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,668. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

