Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 173,791 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS DIHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,563 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

