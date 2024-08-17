Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,346. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

