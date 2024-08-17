Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

