Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

