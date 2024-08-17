Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $167.69. 1,451,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.