First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

