First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,688,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,425. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

