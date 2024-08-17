First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 28,014 shares.The stock last traded at $123.64 and had previously closed at $121.92.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

