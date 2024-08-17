First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

ISHP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1422 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

