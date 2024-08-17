FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

