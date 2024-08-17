Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $167.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.