Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Trading Up 11.5%

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.17. 76,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 396,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Fitell Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Featured Stories

