Flow Price Down 6.9% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $806.24 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,526,031,174 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

