Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

