Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

