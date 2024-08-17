Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Forafric Global stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Forafric Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.