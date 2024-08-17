Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Forafric Global stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

