Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $159,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 830,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,142,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,972,461. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

