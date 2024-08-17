Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $185.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FNV traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. 537,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,291. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.