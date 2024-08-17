freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.14

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $693.69 million for the quarter.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

