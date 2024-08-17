FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.