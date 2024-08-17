FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$582.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00. In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$116,022.00. Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $469,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

