FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.09). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%.

SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.