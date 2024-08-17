FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

