FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortrea Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortrea in a report released on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -16.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at about $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 171.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

