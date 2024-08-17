FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

