FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

HI stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.