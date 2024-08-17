G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.31

G999 (G999) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 107.6% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00034800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

