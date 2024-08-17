Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAMB. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.65. 485,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.