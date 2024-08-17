Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gamehost
Gamehost Trading Down 0.5 %
Gamehost Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.
Gamehost Company Profile
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamehost
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.