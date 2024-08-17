Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

