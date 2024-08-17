Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

