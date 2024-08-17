GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
