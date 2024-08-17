Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,239 shares of company stock worth $10,943,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

