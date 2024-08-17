Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $61,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 535,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

